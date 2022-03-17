Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rises By 28.3%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,566.0 days.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04.

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

