Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Rises By 28.3%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 511,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,566.0 days.

EJTTF stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. easyJet has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04.

Get easyJet alerts:

EJTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.