Short Interest in ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) Rises By 30.5%

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ESS Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

GWH stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.86. 1,055,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,824. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78. ESS Tech has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other ESS Tech news, Director Michael R. Niggli bought 20,000 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $360,834.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ESS Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $479,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

