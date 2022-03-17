Short Interest in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Grows By 17.3%

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 721,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $328,731.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock worth $364,531. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Shares of ESNT opened at $42.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 66.29%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.09%.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

