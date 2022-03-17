Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Declines By 18.7%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 104,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

In other news, Director Robert G. Sexton bought 2,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $88,386.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

AGM stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,390. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.79.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.10. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 29.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

