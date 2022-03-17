Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Decreases By 14.7%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 963,900 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $44.21. 1,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,922. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

