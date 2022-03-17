Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Drops By 23.7%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after acquiring an additional 163,333 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,018,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,382,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter.

FDT traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $56.87. 24,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,769. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $4.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

