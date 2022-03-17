Short Interest in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) Rises By 29.5%

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 432,100 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the February 13th total of 333,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 301,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,540. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAC. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

