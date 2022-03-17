Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Increases By 28.8%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GUNGF opened at $20.76 on Thursday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc engages in the planning, development, operation and distribution of smartphone applications and online computer games. It also engages in the planning, development and sale of console games. The company was founded on July 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

