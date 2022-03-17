Short Interest in GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Increases By 28.8%

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 210,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
GUNGF opened at $20.76 on Thursday. GungHo Online Entertainment has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $24.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.
About GungHo Online Entertainment (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GungHo Online Entertainment (GUNGF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- 3 Undervalued Large Caps With Large Upside
Receive News & Ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.