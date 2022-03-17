Short Interest in Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Declines By 19.9%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the February 13th total of 500,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLXA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helix Acquisition by 178.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares during the period.

Shares of HLXA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,526. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Helix Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.99.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

