Short Interest in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Expands By 17.0%

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 863,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $208,036.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock worth $474,335. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 32,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII traded up $5.52 on Thursday, reaching $199.88. 5,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on HII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

