Short Interest in Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Drops By 19.8%

Icecure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Icecure Medical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 464,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Icecure Medical during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Icecure Medical during the fourth quarter worth $52,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Icecure Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Icecure Medical in the third quarter valued at $348,000.

Shares of Icecure Medical stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 42,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.92. Icecure Medical has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

ICCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Icecure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Icecure Medical from $14.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Icecure Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.65 target price for the company.

IceCure Medical Ltd. develops and markets an advanced liquid-nitrogen-based cryoablation therapy for the treatment of tumors by freezing, with the primary focus areas being breast, kidney, bone and lung cancer. IceCure Medical Ltd. is based in CAESAREA, Israel.

