Short Interest in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Decreases By 16.0%

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jupai in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Jupai by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,913. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.56. Jupai has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.72.

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

