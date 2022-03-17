Short Interest in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Increases By 16.7%

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $54,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,535 shares of company stock valued at $342,131. 53.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 262,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.
Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsway Financial Services (KFS)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.