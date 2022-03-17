Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Declines By 25.4%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.0 days.

LIMAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Linamar alerts:

LIMAF stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.26. 4,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. Linamar has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.