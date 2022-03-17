Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Decreases By 15.7%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the February 13th total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK traded up $2.49 on Thursday, hitting $293.85. The company had a trading volume of 37,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,027. McKesson has a 12-month low of $180.41 and a 12-month high of $293.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.08. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.