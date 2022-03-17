Short Interest in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Expands By 17.6%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the February 13th total of 978,300 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 329,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 22,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.57, for a total transaction of $4,832,566.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 18,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $3,901,677.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,639 shares of company stock worth $47,572,908. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Medpace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $2,002,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $153.80 on Thursday. Medpace has a 1 year low of $136.80 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $189.94.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

