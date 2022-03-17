Short Interest in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Drops By 20.9%

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,050,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 497,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,535 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NETSTREIT by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,320,000 after acquiring an additional 396,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 83,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NTST stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.68. 405,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,621. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.23 million, a PE ratio of 309.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $26.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 1,142.86%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

