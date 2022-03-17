Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Decreases By 26.7%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 9.9% in the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NEN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $82.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile (Get Rating)

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

