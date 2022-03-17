Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Drops By 18.0%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 136,424,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,506,219. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
About PHI Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PHI Group (PHIL)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.