Short Interest in PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Drops By 18.0%

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 103,200 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PHIL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 136,424,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,506,219. PHI Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Get PHI Group alerts:

About PHI Group (Get Rating)

PHI Group, Inc engages in mergers and acquisition activities. The firm aims to acquire established operating businesses in selective industries and invest in various ventures that may potentially create significant long-term value for its shareholders. It also provides corporate finance services, including merger and acquisition advisory and consulting services for client companies, through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.