Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Drops By 23.3%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

PTBRY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 8,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

Get PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk alerts:

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current account, savings, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of residential houses, apartments, flats, shop/shop houses, rest houses, and lots/land ripe in real estate construction, as well as for construction/renovation, refinancing, and take over; credit facilities without collateral; credit facilities for the purchase of motor vehicle wheels; loans to the company's deposit, savings, and current account holders; and revolving loans, working capital loans, and medium or long term loans to businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.