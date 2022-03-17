Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Drops By 23.3%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the February 13th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.
PTBRY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 8,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.
About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Get Rating)
See Also
