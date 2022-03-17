Short Interest in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Rises By 18.7%

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the February 13th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puyi in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puyi in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puyi in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Puyi in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUYI opened at $6.26 on Thursday. Puyi has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.67.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

