Short Interest in Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) Expands By 17.2%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,900 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 172,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 6,296 shares of Pzena Investment Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $60,252.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354 over the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 506.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 209.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20. Pzena Investment Management has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.00%.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

