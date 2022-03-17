Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Decreases By 17.4%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Sika stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $32.06. 77,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,736. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. Sika has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $41.94.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXYAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sika in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 360 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.80.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

