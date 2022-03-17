Short Interest in Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Drops By 23.8%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,502,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 1,970,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sosei Group stock remained flat at $$12.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. Sosei Group has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.01.

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

