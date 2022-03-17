Short Interest in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Declines By 20.8%

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 596,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Timken by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKR traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The company had a trading volume of 629,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.07. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Timken will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

