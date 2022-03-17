Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Declines By 14.9%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 229,600 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 13th total of 269,900 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 331,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIRX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tian Ruixiang during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tian Ruixiang in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIRX traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,265. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $97.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.23.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

