Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Declines By 27.5%

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:BBH opened at $155.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.07. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $222.22.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%.
VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
