Short Interest in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Decreases By 15.3%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $131,524.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total value of $1,277,730.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,848. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $206.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign has a 1 year low of $186.09 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

