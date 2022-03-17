Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Drops By 16.1%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,700 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 1,952,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 241.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VIVEF opened at $12.86 on Thursday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

Get Vivendi alerts:

About Vivendi (Get Rating)

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.