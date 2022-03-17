Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.47

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and traded as low as $19.86. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy shares last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

GCTAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCTAF)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

