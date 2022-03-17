Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sigilon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. cut their price target on Sigilon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

NASDAQ:SGTX opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71. Sigilon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 52,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

