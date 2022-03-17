Sigma Labs (SGLB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Sigma Labs to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SGLB opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.52. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sigma Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 24th.

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

