Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Silverton Metals Corp. (CVE:SVTN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31.

About Silverton Metals (CVE:SVTN)

Silverton Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in three silver assets comprising Penasco Quemado in Sonora, La Frazada in Nayarit, and Pluton in Durango. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

