Sino Biopharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.49

Shares of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 3250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sino Biopharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBMFF)

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, an investment holding company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a research and development pharmaceutical conglomerate in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Modernised Chinese Medicines and Chemical Medicines, Investment, and Others.

