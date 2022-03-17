Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 18336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

