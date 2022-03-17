Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 18336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.41.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (SHI)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.