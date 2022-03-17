Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $19.72. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

