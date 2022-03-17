Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $19.72. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 506 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.41.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
