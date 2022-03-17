SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SITC International stock opened at $37.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26. SITC International has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $45.73.

About SITC International

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

