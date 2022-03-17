SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $35.87

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $37.38. SM Energy shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 30,349 shares traded.

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.25 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 769.55 and a beta of 5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.11.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,694. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 935,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 107,962.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 31,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

