Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 710 ($9.23) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,185 ($15.41) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,060 ($13.78) to GBX 1,080 ($14.04) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smart Metering Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,053 ($13.69).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 755 ($9.82) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 738.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 818.72. Smart Metering Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 670 ($8.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.50). The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 494.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £15,178.09 ($19,737.44).

About Smart Metering Systems (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.