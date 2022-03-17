SMI Advisory Services LLC Makes New $19.14 Million Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,137,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 7.3% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOOG. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $261.65 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $306.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.62.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.