Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given New €32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €41.00 ($45.05) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €30.00 ($32.97) to €34.70 ($38.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €38.00 ($41.76) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a €25.50 ($28.02) target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €37.00 ($40.66) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.37.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $5.54 on Monday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme ( OTCMKTS:SCGLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

