SOL Capital Management CO Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 422.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 32,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $219.64 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day moving average is $230.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.