SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,343.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $53.99 and a 12-month high of $70.47.

