SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $203,897,000. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.14. Sony Group Co. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $133.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

