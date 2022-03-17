SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 7,721 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,159,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

