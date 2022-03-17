SOL Capital Management CO Sells 700 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of VFH stock opened at $93.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.80.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.