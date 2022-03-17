Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $20,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,050,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,816,000 after purchasing an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 556,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,327,000 after acquiring an additional 267,763 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 34.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.29.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

