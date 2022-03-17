Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth about $232,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $47.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.26. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

