Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RIBS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Southern Concepts Restaurant Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIBS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Southern Concepts Restaurant Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 79,300 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIBS)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Concepts Restaurant Group (RIBS)
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Concepts Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.