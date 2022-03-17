Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $37.65 and a one year high of $61.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $454.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

